Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.62, 5,429,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,081,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

