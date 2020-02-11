Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,520. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

