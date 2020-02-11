DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

Shares of DNHBY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.70. 56,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,804. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. DNB ASA/S has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.