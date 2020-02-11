Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of D traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

