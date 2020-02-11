Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.90

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$58.90 ($41.77) and last traded at A$57.43 ($40.73), with a volume of 81514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$57.55 ($40.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$48.80.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

