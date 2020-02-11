Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,964. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.