Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 947,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 601,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $686.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

