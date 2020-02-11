DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:DSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.