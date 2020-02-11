Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

