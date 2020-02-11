Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.
In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Dover Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
