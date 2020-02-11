DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.
In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 141,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -306.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.