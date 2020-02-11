DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 141,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -306.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

