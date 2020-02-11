Duke Realty Corp (DRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 170.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

