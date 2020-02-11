DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. DURECT shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,109,102 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a market cap of $407.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

