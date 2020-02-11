Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,013 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.