Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,482 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

FAX stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

