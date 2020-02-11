Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 10,290 BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

