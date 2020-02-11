Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

