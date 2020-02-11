Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,526,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $138.90 and a 12 month high of $164.27.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

