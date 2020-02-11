Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,279 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

