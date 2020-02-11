Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

