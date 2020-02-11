Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.50

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 7018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after buying an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

