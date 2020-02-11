Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 4,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,144. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

