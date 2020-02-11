Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 644 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,774. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

