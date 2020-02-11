Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

