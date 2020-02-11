Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,503,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit