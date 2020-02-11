Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,503,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

