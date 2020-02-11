Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

