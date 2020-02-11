Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,373. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.99. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.