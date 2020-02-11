Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 249,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 7,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

