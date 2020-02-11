Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.51. 1,373,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

