Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $112.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.64, with a volume of 10122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

