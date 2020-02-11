Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

EVV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,030. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 101,397 shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,496.28. Insiders have bought 137,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,487 over the last 90 days.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

