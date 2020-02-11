eBoost Price Tops $0.0030 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a total market cap of $304,288.00 and $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000311 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

