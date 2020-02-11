Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$109.50 and last traded at C$109.50, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.46. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million and a P/E ratio of 90.20.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$106.00 per share, with a total value of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,705,189.61. Insiders have purchased 1,900 shares of company stock worth $199,099 over the last three months.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.