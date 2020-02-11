Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.034-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.