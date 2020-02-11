Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

