Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 825.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3,607.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,352,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 352,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. 57,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.