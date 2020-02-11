Elastos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00023935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BCEX, Bit-Z and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.15 or 0.03560711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00247474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00136829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,883,452 coins and its circulating supply is 17,959,689 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.