Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,448. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

