Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. 121,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $222.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $243.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

