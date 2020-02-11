Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE MA traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $331.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

