Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,732. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

