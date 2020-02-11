Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. 955,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,510. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

