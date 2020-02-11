Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 1,171,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

