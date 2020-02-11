Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.73. 489,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,077. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

