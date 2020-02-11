Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) SVP Sells $103,460.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Energizer by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

