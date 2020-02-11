Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 5%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 1,044,354 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 895,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

In other Energous news, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,668 shares in the company, valued at $180,486.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,740.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $206,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

