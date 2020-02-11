Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 469,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

