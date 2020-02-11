Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.95. 39,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.75. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$55.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar sold 30,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.89, for a total transaction of C$1,556,700.00. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,277,070. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $4,909,360.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

