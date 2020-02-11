Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.95. 39,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.75. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$55.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.
