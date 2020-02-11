ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,443. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

