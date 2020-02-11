Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.91, approximately 223,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 341,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $735.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

