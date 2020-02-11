Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.91, approximately 223,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 341,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $735.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit