Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Envela news, Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 21,739 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envela stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Envela at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,231. Envela has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

